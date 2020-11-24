BC Transit replacing buses in Revelstoke and Shuswap

The new light-duty buses will run on gasoline, replacing older diesel buses

BC Transit has added new light-duty buses to the Revelstoke Transit System as well as the Shuswap Regional Transit System.

The 26-foot ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 seated passengers and provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids.

Four new buses are being added to the fleet in Revelstoke and six in the Shuswap, to replace existing diesel buses that are nearing the end of their service life.

Each new bus is equipped with a white LED destination sign, vinyl seating, quiet gasoline engines, increased interior lighting and a rear route number.

The buses are also equipped with a temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of drivers and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

