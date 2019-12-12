The former Big Eddy School. (File)

Big Eddy School lots sold for $1.6 million

The Revelstoke school board approved the sales yesterday

The Revelstoke school board approved the sale of the former Big Eddy Elementary School sites yesterday.

The lots sold for more than $1.6 million combined, which is more than $200,000 above what was expected.

The lots were listed for $205,000, but each sold from between $225,000 and $241,000. They were listed on Nov. 25, but offers were not accepted until Dec. 2.

READ MORE: Former Big Eddy School property subdivision approved

“It’s been a great success,” said Bill McFarland, school trustee.

The school board said the proceeds will go into a capital fund for future expansion projects.

The Big Eddy School was closed in 2002 and demolished in 2016. In 2012 the province approved the school district’s sale of the land and since then the project has been in the works.

FROM 2013: Revelstoke School District looks to sub-divide Big Eddy Elementary site

The property was rezoned to Special Low Density Residential, which requires a minimum lot size of 1,700 square meters and a minimum lot width of 25 metres.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Revelstoke School District sold the seven lots at Begbie and Illinisky Rd for more than $1.6 million. (SD19)

Previous story
Snow continuing in Revelstoke today
Next story
Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Just Posted

Graduation rates in Revelstoke 11 per cent above provincial average

Provincial average for high school graduation is 81 per cent, while it’s 92 per cent in Revelstoke

Cycling association and snowmobile club receive RMI funding

Revelstoke City Council delayed approving their applications earlier this year

Big Eddy School lots sold for $1.6 million

The Revelstoke school board approved the sales yesterday

Community Calender for Dec. 12

CP Train, Nutcracker Ballet and Brown Bag History Xmas Party

Snow continuing in Revelstoke today

Up to 10 cm expected

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

All lifts open this weekend at SilverStar

Some terrain remains closed until more snow falls

Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Kelowna area MP responds to Conservative leader’s resignation

Dan Albas wishes Andrew Scheer well after Scheer’s surprise announcement he is stepping down.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Summerland grape growers issue fundraising challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan have donated $5,000 to the Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

Most Read