Former Big Eddy School property subdivision approved

The lots will be listed Nov. 25

The former Big Eddy Elementary School site subdivision has been approved and the lots will soon be for sale.

Each lot will be listed for $205,000. The listings will be active at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25. however offers will not be accepted until 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, to ensure potential purchasers have the greatest opportunity to respond to the listings.

“Proceeds from the sale of these lots will be used to offset development costs and support future capital projects that will positively impact the education of students in the school district for years to come,” said a news release from the school board.

FROM 2013: Revelstoke School District looks to sub-divide Big Eddy Elementary site

The school was closed in 2002 and demolished in 2016. In 2012 the province approved the school district’s sale of the land and since then the project has been in the works.

The property was rezoned to Special Low Density Residential, which requires a minimum lot are of 1,700 square meters and a minimum lot width of 25 metres.

“This zoning facilitates uses including single or two-family dwellings, with home occupations, accessory buildings and bed and breakfast businesses,” said the news release.

The board conducted a tender process to select a realtor and chose Todd Arthurs of Re/Max. He can be contacted at todd@revelstoke-realty.com or by phone at 250-837-5121. He will be representing the board and not any potential purchasers.

READ MORE: School district moving forward with survey of Mt. Begbie School site

Offers can be made to Arthurs and the school board’s secretary-treasurer will be responding to the offers with 48 hours after Dec. 2 and according to the news release, the board will not be making any counter offers to an individual offer.

The property was sub divided into seven lots.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers
Next story
Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

Just Posted

City receives annual grant in lieu of property taxes from province

Revelstoke is one of 54 communities to get the grant

Drive with caution: Fog in Revelstoke area

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for Nov. 18

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Expect 20-30 cm from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Interior Health is urging residents using or considering using drugs to reconsider… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 14

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 11, 1899 The Knights of Pythias… Continue reading

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Summerland Festival of Lights will have entertainment three stages

Organizers anticipate 12,000 to 14,000 people to attend event to launch festive season

Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says governments need to ensure rural communities are protected

Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

The Light Keeper fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics and more

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Most Read