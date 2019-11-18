Former Big Eddy School property subdivision approved

The former Big Eddy Elementary School site subdivision has been approved and the lots will soon be for sale.

Each lot will be listed for $205,000. The listings will be active at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25. however offers will not be accepted until 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, to ensure potential purchasers have the greatest opportunity to respond to the listings.

“Proceeds from the sale of these lots will be used to offset development costs and support future capital projects that will positively impact the education of students in the school district for years to come,” said a news release from the school board.

The school was closed in 2002 and demolished in 2016. In 2012 the province approved the school district’s sale of the land and since then the project has been in the works.

The property was rezoned to Special Low Density Residential, which requires a minimum lot are of 1,700 square meters and a minimum lot width of 25 metres.

“This zoning facilitates uses including single or two-family dwellings, with home occupations, accessory buildings and bed and breakfast businesses,” said the news release.

The board conducted a tender process to select a realtor and chose Todd Arthurs of Re/Max. He can be contacted at todd@revelstoke-realty.com or by phone at 250-837-5121. He will be representing the board and not any potential purchasers.

Offers can be made to Arthurs and the school board’s secretary-treasurer will be responding to the offers with 48 hours after Dec. 2 and according to the news release, the board will not be making any counter offers to an individual offer.

The property was sub divided into seven lots.

