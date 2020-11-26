Revelstoke City Council has appointed a chief election officer, requiring an election within 80 days. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke City Council has appointed a chief election officer, requiring an election within 80 days. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City appoints chief election officer, has 80 days to host election

The suggested date to host the byelection is Feb. 13, 2021

Revelstoke City Council appointed Dawn Low, CAO, as chief election officer at their Nov. 25 council meeting. Cindy Floyd is the deputy.

With the appointment complete the city has 80 days to host the election. The suggested date right now is Feb. 13 with advance voting days on Feb.3 and Feb. 10, 2021.

One councillor will be elected to replace Steven Cross who resigned on Jan. 21, 2020.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

READ MORE: Revelstoke city council backtracks on pay raises

Nominee packages will be available online on Dec. 14 and for pick up at City Hall, by appointment by calling 250-837-2911.

Low said forms must be submitted between Dec. 29 and Jan. 12. Hard copies of the forms must be submitted by Jan. 15 at the latest. Further instructions on how and where to submit are forthcoming.

The campaign period begins on Jan. 16 and ends on Feb. 13.

Instead of amending the election bylaw, the city has applied for a ministerial order to enact one time changes to the election process due to the pandemic.

Such changes include everyone being eligible to vote by mail, use of the Provincial Voter’s list to reduce touch points when voting in person and not holding special voting opportunities, such as going into senior’s centres, which would normally be required but isn’t feasible due to the pandemic.

The order will be ratified by city council when it is received.

READ MORE: City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

This byelection was delayed several times due to the pandemic as well as the snap provincial election which saw one of Revelstoke’s city councillors vying to be the MLA of Columbia-River Revelstoke. Had Nicole Cherlet won, she would have been stepping down as a councillor and there would have been a second vacancy.

There has been $20,000 set aside in the 2020 budget for the byelection and city staff are proposing another $20,000 be available in the 2021 budget.

In September Low said a one election can cost up to $50,000.

READ MORE: Revelstoke could further delay byelection to save funds

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionCity Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test
Next story
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens for the season tomorrow, Nov. 27, 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Know before you go: Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens tomorrow

Masks are mandatory, lineup opens at 6:30 a.m.

COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
UPDATE: 22 COVID cases in 14 days in Revelstoke

Interior Health is calling the increasing number of cases a community cluster

Revelstoke City Council has appointed a chief election officer, requiring an election within 80 days. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City appoints chief election officer, has 80 days to host election

The suggested date to host the byelection is Feb. 13, 2021

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

Revelstoke City Councillors approved increases to water and sewer fees for 2021. (Review file photo)
City increases sewer and water fees for 2021

Revelstoke City Council approved the increases at their Nov. 24 meeting

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

The Rutland IGA is located in Willow Park Shopping Centre at 590 BC-33. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Customer asked to mask up, throws hot coffee at Kelowna IGA employee

The woman grabbed cat food on her way out when she refused to wear a mask

City of Armstrong Public Works Yard. (Google Maps)
Armstrong city staffer threatened in snow removal complaint

Community services manager says ‘veiled threat’ is believed to have been flippant, but is being taken seriously

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

The Okanagan Quality Life Society which usually gives tours of Okanagan Lake to seniors and shut-ins on its boat Heaven Can Wait has created a virtual tour video in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the tours in 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Lake virtual boat tours launched

Okanagan Quality Life Society normally gives tours on Okanagan Lake on its boat Heaven Can Wait

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read