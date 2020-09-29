Revelstoke continues to delay byelection

It’s been roughly eight months since Steven Cross left city council

The city of Revelstoke is delaying a municipal byelection until after the provincial vote.

The byelection was originally scheduled for June.; however, the pandemic forced a delay due to restrictions on gatherings.

The election is required to replace former councillor Steven Cross, who resigned at the end of January after his motion to remove council pay raises from the proposed budget was defeated.

Mayor Gary Sulz said the city has received permission from Elections BC to wait for the byelection until after the provincial vote on Oct. 24.

Coun. Nicole Cherlet is also running as the local candidate for the NDP and should she win, there would be two spots to fill.

If needed, Sulz said it would make sense to have one byelection to fill both positions, instead of having two separate votes. One election could cost up to $50,000.

City council must appoint a local chief election officer for the byelection as soon as possible after the vacancy occurs. Once appointed, the vote must be set on a Saturday within 80 days.

The city has not indicated if it has appointed that person yet.

