City hall wrapped in plastic on July 7, 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke continues to delay byelection

It’s been roughly eight months since Steven Cross left city council

The city of Revelstoke is delaying a municipal byelection until after the provincial vote.

The byelection was originally scheduled for June.; however, the pandemic forced a delay due to restrictions on gatherings.

READ MORE: Revelstoke byelection coming up in the fall

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Councillor Steven Cross resigns

The election is required to replace former councillor Steven Cross, who resigned at the end of January after his motion to remove council pay raises from the proposed budget was defeated.

Mayor Gary Sulz said the city has received permission from Elections BC to wait for the byelection until after the provincial vote on Oct. 24.

READ MORE: Two candidates declared for Columbia River Revelstoke

Coun. Nicole Cherlet is also running as the local candidate for the NDP and should she win, there would be two spots to fill.

If needed, Sulz said it would make sense to have one byelection to fill both positions, instead of having two separate votes. One election could cost up to $50,000.

City council must appoint a local chief election officer for the byelection as soon as possible after the vacancy occurs. Once appointed, the vote must be set on a Saturday within 80 days.

The city has not indicated if it has appointed that person yet.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Just Posted

Revelstoke continues to delay byelection

It’s been roughly eight months since Steven Cross left city council

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce celebrates 125 years

The organization has outlasted 16 Canadian prime ministers

Revelstoke Grizzlies need homes for players

The hockey season is scheduled to start in November

PHOTOS: Celebrating art and community during a pandemic

LUNA RE-IMAGINED took place in the back alleys of Revelstoke Sept. 25-27

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Proportion of Canadians not following safety measures has dropped by 3 per cent in the past two weeks

Hiker stumbles upon dead man in Blind Bay park

Salmon Arm RCMP determine cause of death not suspicious

BC VOTES 2020: North Okanagan nurse running for NDP

Harwinder Sandhu, who ran for NDP in 2019 federal vote, is declared Vernon-Monashee candidate

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

Most Read