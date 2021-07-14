City approves variances at two more construction sites

A residence on Sixth Street and a multi-use building in the Big Eddy are in the works

Council approved two development variance permits at their meeting on July 14, allowing two different projects to continue despite deviations from the city’s zoning bylaw.

The first allows a proposed structure on Sixth Street East to be 1.22 metres away from the property line, instead of the required 1.5 metres as well as reducing the minimum building width requirement from six to 5.18 metres.

City staff said providing this variance permit is the only way to legally build on the site, given its long, narrow size.

Tree Construction’s proposed project for the site is a passive home with a footprint of 89.6 square metres (around 960 square feet). The variance permit is the first step in the process, with the form and character of the project to be considered in the development permit application.

A rendering of the possible home at 410 6th St. E. (Tree Construction)

A second variance permit was issued to GC Management for a mixed-use complex on Nixon Road.

The variance allows for the structure and parking area to be placed three metres closer to the property line as well as gravel to be used in the parking lot instead of hard surfaces like asphalt or concrete. However, city council amended the variance to require accessible parking stalls be paved.

Council also approved the development permit for the project at the meeting.

The building will feature three commercial units on the first floor and three two-bedroom residences on the second floor, at 1985 Nixon Rd., in the Big Eddy.

According to city staff, the apartments will be rented rather than sold.

A rendering of the multi-use building being constructed on Nixon Rd. in the Big Eddy. (GC Management)

City staff are in the process of updating the building and zoning bylaws.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

