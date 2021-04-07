City gets funding from CBT for Grizzly Plaza upgrades

Over $300,000 has been granted for the project

The city has received funds from the Columbia Basin Trust to revitalize Grizzly Plaza. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke has received more than $300,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust to revitalize Grizzly Plaza.

Plans include replacing the bandstand, updating lighting and installing street furniture and signage.

The Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants totalled $1.3 million for 10 communities in the region.

“Residents have told us how important outdoor gathering places are in their communities—to host events, share food, be physically active and connect with others. As we look forward to safely coming together again, the Trust is supporting community efforts to create spaces that residents and visitors can enjoy,” said Will Nixon, senior manager of delivery of benefits at Columbia Basin Trust.

READ MORE: New community group hopes to ‘light up’ Revelstoke

READ MORE: Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Basin