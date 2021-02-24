Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received grant funding to build Phase 1 of the Valley Trail Network on Nichol and Camozzi Rd. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

City of Revelstoke gets grant for paved path along Nichol and Camozzi Rd.

The project was designed in partnership with Revelstoke Mountain Resort

There is going to be a new paved path across the street from Arrow Heights Elementary.

The City of Revelstoke has received almost $950,000 in grants to build a 1.2 km trail on Nichol Rd. from Park Drive to about halfway on the new Camozzi Rd.

READ MORE: Parent concerns rev up over speeding in Arrow Heights school zone

In partnership with Revelstoke Mountain Resort, the city applied for the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program provincial grant last fall.

This section of trail is Phase 1 in the resort’s multi-use path master plan, called the Valley Trail Network, to connect the downtown core to the ski hill and Williamson Lake Campground.

It was designed to match another section of proposed trail along Airport way from McKinnon to Nichol Rd. for which the city applied for a different grant to complete. The design includes a 2.4 metre wide trail with lighting, bear proof garbage containers, benches and bike racks.

READ MORE: City applying for grant to build trail along Airport Way

RMR’s master plan includes 4.1 km of trail in total, costing almost $3.4 million. According to a staff report, the city antipcates sharing the cost of further phases of the project, which the resort hopes to see completed by 2023.

During construction of the golf course at the resort, Camozzi Rd. will be redirected and the path constructed alongside it.

The grant requires construction on the project begin in 2021.

This is one of 63 small-scale public-use infrastructure projects funded by the grant, totalling $30 million.

 

Trails

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received grant funding to build Phase 1 of the Valley Trail Network on Nichol and Camozzi Rd. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)
City of Revelstoke gets grant for paved path along Nichol and Camozzi Rd.

The project was designed in partnership with Revelstoke Mountain Resort

