Revelstoke City Council has approved the purchase and installation of a new chiller at the arena. (Google maps)

City of Revelstoke installing new chiller in arena

The current chiller is at the end of it’s lifespan

Revelstoke City Council has approved the purchase and installation of a new refrigeration chiller for the arena.

The $323,650 contract was awarded to DevCon Industrial Services.

According to the staff report, the existing brine chiller has reached the end of its operating life–it has been in service for 17 years.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke city council approves arena roof grant application

Though chillers are said to have a 20 year life span, Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture, said that if the project didn’t move forward Technical Safety B.C. would likely either shut down the plant or order a fit for service evaluation report.

“Completing a fit for service evaluation on a chiller that is near the end of its life expectancy is risky and costly,” the staff report reads. “A fit for service evaluation can only be preformed when the refrigeration plant is shutdown. The work is labour intensive and requires complete exposure of the shell and tube system.”

At the Aug. 27 council meeting Donato made it clear that this upgrade is required, as she does not want a deadly leak, such as the accident in the Fernie arena in 2017 where aging equipment lead to an ammonia leak that killed three people, to happen in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hands out Resort Municipality Initiative funding

Councillor Steven Cross questioned the move considering a new arena could be a possibility in the near future.

Donato said depending on the capacity needed in a new building, the new chiller could be moved.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau and Vancouver’s mayor talk housing, transit and opioid crisis
Next story
City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

Just Posted

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

CAO says Phase 1 will no longer be completed in 2020

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Sections will be partially or fully closed starting Sept. 3

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Most Read