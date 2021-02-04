City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)

The city is urging Revelstoke residents to vote in the ongoing byelection.

“It’s really important for our community,” said Dawn Low, CAO.

Low said only 150 people came to the advance vote yesterday. There are approximately 5,300 eligible voters in Revelstoke.

While only one out of three available days to vote has passed, Low said voter turnout so far is much lower than previous years.

However, 235 mail-in-ballots have already been received, which is far higher than previous years when the city would only get 18.

The next advance voting date is Feb. 10 at the Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General election day is Feb. 13.

Low said voting at the Community Centre is safe and following COVID-19 safety protocols, including masks, plexiglass barriers, physical distancing and lots of sanitizing.

The three candidates vying for the vacant seat on city council are Tim Palmer, Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor.

READ MORE: REWATCH: Revelstoke Review hosting forum for upcoming byelection

READ MORE: Was it true? Review fact-checks byelection candidates

READ MORE: Forum snippets from each candidate vying for Revelstoke council

BC politics