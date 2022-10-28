Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s commerical composting to start in November

The compost will be collected as of Nov. 1

On Nov. 1, Revelstoke will start its commercial composting program through the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Revelstoke landfill.

As the community seeks out more ways to foster sustainability, organics composting remained an issue. The CSRD hopes to reduce food waste by providing a place to process organic food refuse into viable compost material. The program is starting with commercial areas that serve a significant portion of the population, like schools, restaurants, and hotels.

“It’s a learning process for these businesses to figure out how best to divert their food waste,” said Graham Casselman, CSRD waste reduction coordinator, in a press release.

The program starts on Nov. 1 and will follow a specified route, similar to ordinary garbage collection. From there, the food waste will be taken to the landfill where four compost stalls have been set up to handle the new influx. The facility is better equipped to handle compostable items that may be tougher to break down, like bones, dairy products, and compostable food packaging.

Casselman said in a press release that the commercial Revelstoke community is looking forward to the new program.

“There’s a lot of excitement from people in Revelstoke to participate because it’s easy to understand the benefits of keeping a resource like food waste out of our garbage and turning it into a product that can enrich the soil,” said Casselman.

CSRD said that the facility operator will be regularly monitoring the stations to ensure it runs smoothly.

The release said that all business questions about compost education should directed to Isabel Kessi from Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative at compost@revelstokelocalfood.com.

