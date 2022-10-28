Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz sitting down for a one-on-one. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

In Review: Welcoming the new council and looking to the future with Mayor Sulz

Discussing the election, upcoming projects, and how the new council may shape up

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss the municipal election, the strengths and weaknesses of the newly elected council, and what future projects he looks forward to tackling.

To get your questions in for the next edition of ‘In Review’, email us at newsroom@revelstokereview.com or contact us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

READ MORE: In Review: Acclaimed adventurer completes journey across Canada by canoe

READ MORE: In Review: Mayor Gary Sulz makes announcement ahead of election

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Man bleeding from finger after stabbing in Kelowna
Next story
2021 B.C. military base blast blamed on punctured gas line

Just Posted

RAFF starts Friday, Nov. 4 (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
The Roxy Adevnture Film Festival is back for the second year

Crash on Highway 95. (RCMP)
SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 95 near Golden killing 2

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz sitting down for a one-on-one. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Welcoming the new council and looking to the future with Mayor Sulz

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure