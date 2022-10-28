In Review: Welcoming the new council and looking to the future with Mayor Sulz

Discussing the election, upcoming projects, and how the new council may shape up

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz sitting down for a one-on-one. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss the municipal election, the strengths and weaknesses of the newly elected council, and what future projects he looks forward to tackling.

