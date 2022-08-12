In Review: Mayor Gary Sulz makes announcement ahead of election

Discussing infrastructure, boating, and his political future with Gary Sulz

Editor Josh Piercey and Mayor Gary Sulz chatting in an edition of ‘In Review’. (Zach Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss the possibility of a proper boat launch within city limits, city infrastructure, and his political future ahead of the municipal election.

