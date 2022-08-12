Editor Josh Piercey and Mayor Gary Sulz chatting in an edition of ‘In Review’. (Zach Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Editor Josh Piercey and Mayor Gary Sulz chatting in an edition of ‘In Review’. (Zach Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

In Review: Mayor Gary Sulz makes announcement ahead of election

Discussing infrastructure, boating, and his political future with Gary Sulz

Happy Friday!

In our latest one-on-one with Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz, we discuss the possibility of a proper boat launch within city limits, city infrastructure, and his political future ahead of the municipal election.

