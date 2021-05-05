New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke dropped by one, compared to last week. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke as vaccinations inch up

Data from April 25 to May 1

New COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke are holding steady.

Between April 25 to May 1, there were six new cases of the virus in our region, according to the BC Centre of Disease Control.

The week prior there were 7.

The total number of residents vaccinated this week also inched forward. Approximately 59 per cent of the community’s total population have been vaccinated, an increase of three per cent from last week. Less than one per cent of local residents have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, as only adults above the age of 18 are currently permitted to getting vaccinated, approximately 71 per cent of those eligible in Revelstoke have been inoculated, an increase of four per cent from last week.

New COVID-19 cases per week in Revelstoke
The mass vaccination clinic started roughly one month ago due to high rates of the disease in Revelstoke. Similarly, Prince Rupert also had high rates of COVID-19 and vaccinations also became available to all residents above the age of 18.

However, within one month of the mass vaccination clinic, 85 per cent of residents in Prince Rupert were inoculated by the end of March.

Regardless, Revelstoke has the highest rates for vaccination in the Okanagan region. As of May 4, almost 35 per cent of Canada have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total from January 2020 to April 2021, there have been 306 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke.

New COVID-19 cases dipped today across the province. B.C. recorded another 572 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday (May 5), with no new deaths but hospitalized patients up to 481 and 161 in intensive care.

To make an appointment in Revelstoke for a COVID-19 vaccination, call 1-833-838-2323. The call centre operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

