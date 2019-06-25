CSISS hosting workshop for professionals

Learn techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting a new summer workshop targeting professionals interested in learning techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program. (Submitted)

The threat that invasive species pose on our communities extends far beyond environmental impacts.

Everything from tourism and recreation, to the health of livestock can be affected by invading species. It is because of these widespread issues that the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society relies on cooperation with professionals in all sectors to track and manage the spread of these invaders.

The society is hosting a new summer workshop targeting professionals interested in learning techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program.

This workshop will provide participants with hands on training for planning inventories, practical IAPP field form skills and IAPP database skills. This course is geared towards professionals working in invasive species management and other related areas, particularly those working in forestry, land management, agriculture, conservation and stewardship, oil and gas, roadworks and park operations.

READ MORE: Columbia invasive species society doesn’t want American bullfrogs on the loose

Previous plant identification skills are not required but will be helpful. Workshop will run rain or shine, please be prepared for all weather as a portion of the day will be outside.

The workshop will be held in the MacPherson Room at the Revelstoke Community Centre, 600 Campbell Ave on July 25, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

To assist in providing these regional invasive species workshops, the society requests your support through a recommended donation of $20 for industry and $5 for the public (receipts available upon request). By donating to the society, you are contributing to our ongoing education and outreach programs, such as training workshops, that prevent the spread of invasive species into the beautiful Columbia Shuswap region. Regional district and municipal staff are exempt from donations due to their in-kind support.

Donations can be provided by cheque or cash, and receipts are available upon request.

To register, fill out an online registration form found on our Facebook page @ColumbiaShuswapInvasives and website columbiashuswapinvasives.org, or email info@columbiashuswapinvasives.org.

 

