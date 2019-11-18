View from Clanwilliam Railway Overpass, west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Drive with caution: Fog in Revelstoke area

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for Nov. 18

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 1,200 metres. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Snow level 1,200 metres lowering to 800 metres near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 3.

For more information see Environment Canada.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1: Limited visibility with fog between Perry River Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 90.1 km.

Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary for 43.5 km.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed reduced to 80 km/h.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog between Highway 1 and Goldstream Rd for 90.7 km.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Revy Let’s Talk: Falling down – mental health in the fall

Avalanche conditions in Glacier National Park:

“The Winter Permit System will be in affect Wednesday, November 20th. Permits are required to enter Winter Restricted Areas,” says the Parks Canada Avalanche Bulletin website.

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2-moderate- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report:

Opening Day is Nov. 30.

Base depth right now is 90 cm, the season total is 187 cm.

Last 24 hours: 7 cm

For more information see Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement
Next story
Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

Just Posted

Drive with caution: Fog in Revelstoke area

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for Nov. 18

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Expect 20-30 cm from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Interior Health is urging residents using or considering using drugs to reconsider… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 14

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 11, 1899 The Knights of Pythias… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: Falling down – mental health in the fall

Stacie Byrne Special to the Review Using our online system, Shelley Bird… Continue reading

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

Most Read