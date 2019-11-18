Drive with caution: Fog in Revelstoke area

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 1,200 metres. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Rain. Snow level 1,200 metres lowering to 800 metres near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 3.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Road conditions from DriveBC:
Highway 1: Limited visibility with fog between Perry River Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 90.1 km.
Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary for 43.5 km.
Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed reduced to 80 km/h.
Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog between Highway 1 and Goldstream Rd for 90.7 km.
Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.
For more information see DriveBC.
Avalanche conditions in Glacier National Park:
“The Winter Permit System will be in affect Wednesday, November 20th. Permits are required to enter Winter Restricted Areas,” says the Parks Canada Avalanche Bulletin website.
Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.
Below treeline: 2-moderate- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
For more information see Avalanche Canada.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report:
Opening Day is Nov. 30.
Base depth right now is 90 cm, the season total is 187 cm.
Last 24 hours: 7 cm
For more information see Revelstoke Mountain Resort.
