Drive with caution: Fog in Revelstoke area

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for Nov. 18

View from Clanwilliam Railway Overpass, west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 1,200 metres. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Snow level 1,200 metres lowering to 800 metres near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 3.

For more information see Environment Canada.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1: Limited visibility with fog between Perry River Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 90.1 km.

Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary for 43.5 km.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed reduced to 80 km/h.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog between Highway 1 and Goldstream Rd for 90.7 km.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Revy Let’s Talk: Falling down – mental health in the fall

Avalanche conditions in Glacier National Park:

“The Winter Permit System will be in affect Wednesday, November 20th. Permits are required to enter Winter Restricted Areas,” says the Parks Canada Avalanche Bulletin website.

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2-moderate- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report:

Opening Day is Nov. 30.

Base depth right now is 90 cm, the season total is 187 cm.

Last 24 hours: 7 cm

For more information see Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.