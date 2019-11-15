City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Steve Black will be the new director of engineering for the City of Revelstoke starting Nov. 18. (Submitted)

The City of Revelstoke has hired Steve Black to be the new director of engineering and public works.

He is replacing Mike Thomas who resigned earlier this year after a period of paid leave.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

Black has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Utah with over 20 years of experience in municipal and public infrastructure, as well as land development. He brings with him experience in resort municipalities with vast responsibilities in management, planning, and budgeting making him an ideal fit for this role, said a news release from the city.

Black’s diverse knowledge includes both the public and private sectors; from project management, architectural/civil design, construction techniques, municipal infrastructure design, project coordination and detailed engineering.

“We are very pleased to have Steven joining the City’s Management Team, his accomplishments as a senior engineer and manager are sure to be a great addition to our very busy municipality,” said Mayor Gary Sulz. “I am confident that Steve will provide the necessary guidance to our engineering department, we are very excited to welcome him to the team.”

READ MORE: Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Steve expressed his enthusiasm to join the City’s management team through the Victor Hugo quote “There’s nothing like a dream to create the future” and is excited to formally begin his employment on Nov. 18, 2019.

“I am confident Steve will be a valuable addition to the management team,” said interim CAO Dawn Low. “We welcome him to our beautiful community and look forward to his stewardship of the City’s infrastructure and facility assets.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council approves Temporary Use Permits

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.