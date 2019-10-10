Average class size for Revelstoke Secondary School is 15 students for the 2019/20. (File)

Enrolment in Revelstoke school district similar to last year

There are 1,016 students this year compared to 1,024 last year.

Attendance levels in Revelstoke schools are roughly the same as last year.

For this school year enrollment is for School District 19 (SD 19) is 1,016, compared to 1,024 students last year.

There are 97 kindergartens this year, which is the same as the previous school year. That cohort is the largest group through to Grade 12, making up almost 10 per cent of the student population.

Out of the 1,016 students, 2.5 per cent are international.

Mike Hooker, superintended for SD 19, said the average class size for high school is 15 students, which he continued would “be enviable to other districts”.

Since the 2014/15 school year, total enrolment has increased by 8.5 per cent.

Most Read