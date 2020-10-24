PHOTOS: Firefighters battling blaze on Douglas Street

Fire fighters and RCMP are on scene at a residential fire in Revelstoke.
The fire is in a home near the intersection of Douglas Street and Wright Street.
It is not currently known if there any injuries due to the fire.
A Gofundme page has already been set up to help the homeowner, Lavone Calay, recover.
This is the second residential fire on that block this month. On Oct. 5, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services doused a dryer fire. The fire was contained to one unit of a fourplex.
