PHOTOS: Firefighters battling blaze on Douglas Street

Firefighters and RCMP are on scene at a fire on Douglas Street. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service set up in the back alley as well as surrounding yards to attack a house fire on Douglas St. Oct. 24, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Fire fighters and RCMP are on scene at a residential fire in Revelstoke.

The fire is in a home near the intersection of Douglas Street and Wright Street.

It is not currently known if there any injuries due to the fire.

A Gofundme page has already been set up to help the homeowner, Lavone Calay, recover.

This is the second residential fire on that block this month. On Oct. 5, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services doused a dryer fire. The fire was contained to one unit of a fourplex.

READ MORE: Revelstoke firefighters smother dryer fire

 

Most Read