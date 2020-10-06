Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire on Oct. 5. They contained the fire to one unit of a fourplex and determined that it started in an electric clothes dryer. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)

Revelstoke firefighters smother dryer fire

Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in Revelstoke Oct. 5

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services doused a house fire on Oct. 5.

The call came in at around 11 a.m. and crews arrived to the 1600 block of Douglas St. to find smoke coming from the residence.

Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire to one unit in the fourplex.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an accumulation of lint in a clothes dryer.

Lint deposits on the dryer motor, blower and heating element caused the unit to overheat. The mechanical overheating condition caused the lint to catch fire. The fire quickly extended to the contents inside the dryer drum and surrounding combustibles in the laundry room.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

The home was damaged by smoke, fire and water.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately one hour with no injuries to any of the 15 responding personnel in two engines, one ladder truck and two command vehicles.

 

