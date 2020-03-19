First positive COVID-19 case in Golden.

Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District

It was announced on March 17 that COVID-19 has now made its way to Golden.

Golden had it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 17.

Dr. Trina Larsen Soles of the Golden Medical Clinic confirmed the positive test last night through a post that was circulated on Facebook.

The post emphasizes the need to practice social distancing and self-isolation, as well as the need to stay clean and wash hands properly. Larsen Soles stresses that those who are ill should self-isolate at home and to not be in contact with other people, even for groceries. She recommends having someone else do the shopping and help with essential services.

She also asked that all patients going to the hospital for routine lab work or imaging talk with their doctor about potentially postponing tests that can safely be deferred.

As-of-March 19, there are now nine cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health.

Coronavirus

