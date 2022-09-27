Forestry Museum unveils Arrowhead School Bell tower

The bell on display once rang at Arrowhead School until it closed in the 1960s

Glenn Westrup, Museum Director at the BC Forestry Museum, alongside the new bell tower. (Contributed by BC Forestry Museum)

The BC Interior Forestry Museum has announced the completion of a monument paying homage to a significant part of Revelstoke’s history.

The Arrowhead School Bell Tower is a 4.7 metre tower which holds the school bell once used at the Arrowhead School, now on display for visitors at the Forestry Museum.

The new exhibit, made possible through a grant from the Revelstoke Community Foundation and the work of volunteers, will allow visitors to ring the 250 lb bell and learn about the effect of the flooding of the valley.

“I can’t believe it turned out exactly as my design concept envisaged,” said Glenn Westrup, Museum Director, in a press release.

The bell was made at the National Bell Foundry of Cincinnati, installed in the school in the early 1900s, and rang until the school closed in the 1960s.

The students of Arrowhead School gather for a school photo, October 10, 1957. (Contributed-Arrow Lakes Historical Society)

Arrowhead School, circa 1957. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo 2306)

The completion of this project also marks the end of Westrup’s seven year tenure as museum director.

For more information on the Forestry Museum visit www.bcforestrymuseum.ca.

