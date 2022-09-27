Forestry Museum unveils Arrowhead School Bell tower

The BC Interior Forestry Museum has announced the completion of a monument paying homage to a significant part of Revelstoke’s history.
The Arrowhead School Bell Tower is a 4.7 metre tower which holds the school bell once used at the Arrowhead School, now on display for visitors at the Forestry Museum.
The new exhibit, made possible through a grant from the Revelstoke Community Foundation and the work of volunteers, will allow visitors to ring the 250 lb bell and learn about the effect of the flooding of the valley.
“I can’t believe it turned out exactly as my design concept envisaged,” said Glenn Westrup, Museum Director, in a press release.
The bell was made at the National Bell Foundry of Cincinnati, installed in the school in the early 1900s, and rang until the school closed in the 1960s.
The completion of this project also marks the end of Westrup’s seven year tenure as museum director.
For more information on the Forestry Museum visit www.bcforestrymuseum.ca.
