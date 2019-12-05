Avalanche on Highway 1. (File)

Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

According to the province, Highway 1 closures can cost $500,000 per hour

It would appear the moniker “Revelstuck” is becoming less appropriate.

The province says since a remote avalanche control system was installed west of Revelstoke, highway closure wait times are significantly decreasing.

In 2016, the B.C. Ministry of Transport spent $6 million constructing four permanent towers at known avalanche paths in the Three Valley Gap.

Avalanche on Highway 1 near Three Valley Gap. (File)

The system triggers slides remotely, meaning avalanche control can be done overnight, which disrupts traffic flows less.

In the past, avalanche control was more dependent on daylight and good weather. It was more common for avalanche technicians to drop bombs on slopes via helicopters.

While the amount of closures has not decreased since 2013, the length of each closures has. For example, in 2014 and 2018 the road was closed 20 times. However, total closure time in 2014 was more than 106 hours, compared to less than 30 hours in 2018.

Regardless, closure times depend on weather, traffic volume and avalanche stability.

READ MORE: Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

According to the ministry, Highway 1 closures can cost $500,000 per hour.

Currently, there are 11 remote avalanche control systems in Three Valley Gap and a total of 46 province-wide.

Danielle Pope, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, said since the new systems do not depend on daylight or weather, they can be used 24/7, which is reducing wait times by up to 70 per cent.

On the east side of Revelstoke, Highway 1 goes through Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park. Parks Canada said over the long term, average closure times have decreased by 11 per cent.

Parks Canada aims for two hour closures for avalanche control, with some lasting up to eight with periods of high avalanche activity.

READ MORE: World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

This year, the world’s most extensive avalanche detection system was launched on Rogers Pass using Doppler radar and infra sound to monitor sound and electromagnetic waves produced by avalanches.

Parks Canada said the technology is particular useful in low visibility conditions and avalanche technicians will now receive text messages informing them that avalanche activity is occurring.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Just Posted

Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

According to the province, Highway 1 closures can cost $500,000 per hour

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous 7 days a week If you want to drink, that’s… Continue reading

Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

The bins will be provided in the spring

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

COLUMN: Light holiday movies, filmed here in B.C.

How is it possible to come up with so many holiday-themed movie scripts each year?

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Okanagan students come out of the cold to stage Frozen Jr.

Centre Satge performance brings Disney favourite to life

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Most Read