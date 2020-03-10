Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

Highway 1 will close tomorrow on both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control.

First, Highway 1 will close east of Revelstoke tonight near Three Valley Gap. The work is scheduled between 5 p.m. PDT and 7 p.m. PDT. It will also close tomorrow between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m..

Also avalanche work is planned tomorrow east of Revelstoke between Glacier National Park and Beaver Valley Rd, roughly 11 km east of Rogers Pass Summit. Avalanche control will start at 5:00 a.m. PDT and run until 3:00 p.m. PDT. Expect individual closures of up to two hours.

READ MORE: Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Revelstoke

There is currently a snowfall warning for the Revelstoke area, with up to 20 cm expected by tomorrow. Parks Canada expects avalanche hazard in the backcountry to increase throughout the day due to new snow and strong winds.

Check DriveBC for updates.

 

