Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close for avalanche control

The closure will start roughly nine kilometres west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will close west of Revelstoke from 2–4 p.m. today (Jan. 13) for avalanche control.

The control work will be conducted between Griffin Lake avalanche gate and Clanwilliam OH bridge. The work will begin roughly nine kilometres west of Revelstoke, extending more than 15 kilometres.

The avalanche control will close the highway in both directions, with no alternative route possible.

Drivers taking the highway can check DriveBC for an update at 4 p.m. when the road reopens.

