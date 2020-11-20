Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)

Avalanche control is planned for Nov. 21 on Highway 1, east of Revelstoke.

Control activity is planned between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd in Glacier National Park, starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. PST. The road will be closed intermittently and a detour is not available. Individual closures of one hour is to be expected.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

It is currently raining in Revelstoke and expected to change to snow. DriveBC says the road over Rogers Pass has compact snow and slippery sections. Caution is advised.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TrafficWeather