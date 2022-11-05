(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Incident on Highway 23 6 kilometres South of Revelstoke, road closed

Emergency crews are making assessments, but there is no detour available yet

Update 1:00 p.m.

Highway 23 incident was cleared. The highway is open again, but DriveBC warn to expect delays, due to congestion caused by the incident.

Original

Highway 23 south of Revelstoke is closed after a vehicle incident, with no alternative route.

DriveBC said the incident happened south of Revelstoke and emergency vehicles are on scene. The incident occured six kilometeres south of Revelstoke at Clough Rd. shortly after 12:00 p.m.

While emergency services continue to assess the situation, the road will stay closed in both directions for now.

Further south on the highway at the Shelter Bay ferry terminal, DriveBC said there is crewing issues on the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry. DriveBC said that the last sailing will be 10:30 p.m. tonight (Nov. 5), with regular service resuming Sunday (Nov. 6).

DriveBC said that they’d be providing updates for the incident at Clough Rd. shortly.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies fall in overtime to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

READ MORE: Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arrow Lakescar crashRevelstoke

Previous story
Car crash on Highway 93 causing delays in Golden

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Incident on Highway 23 6 kilometres South of Revelstoke, road closed

The Grizzlies take on the Kimberley Dynamiters tonight at 7:00 p.m.(contributed by Ryan Parent)
Revelstoke Grizzlies fall in overtime to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

Daisy Pare bar manager at Breakers Pub on Sept. 11, 2020 gets ready for new B.C. rules announced by provincial health authority Dr. Bonnie Henry on Sept. 8, regarding nightclubs, bars and restaurants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses

Shelter and outreach operators in the B.C. Interior, including several in the Okanagan, have authored an open letter to Interior Health, BC Housing and municipalities calling for changes to the way the “homeless crisis” is addressed. The letter was issued Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘We are tired of the futility’: Okanagan shelters call for changes to homelessness response