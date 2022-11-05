Incident on Highway 23 6 kilometres South of Revelstoke, road closed

Emergency crews are making assessments, but there is no detour available yet

Update 1:00 p.m.

Highway 23 incident was cleared. The highway is open again, but DriveBC warn to expect delays, due to congestion caused by the incident.

✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy23 OPEN after a vehicle incident at Clough Rd, south of #Revelstoke. Expect delays due to congestion in the area. #UpperArrowLakeFerry #ShelterBayBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 5, 2022

Original

Highway 23 south of Revelstoke is closed after a vehicle incident, with no alternative route.

DriveBC said the incident happened south of Revelstoke and emergency vehicles are on scene. The incident occured six kilometeres south of Revelstoke at Clough Rd. shortly after 12:00 p.m.

⛔ #BCHwy23 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at Clough Rd, south of #Revelstoke. Emergency vehicles on scene. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. #UpperArrowLakeFerry #ShelterBayBC

For more info: https://t.co/2W4IzsIYiH pic.twitter.com/6vMy364d3K — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 5, 2022

While emergency services continue to assess the situation, the road will stay closed in both directions for now.

Further south on the highway at the Shelter Bay ferry terminal, DriveBC said there is crewing issues on the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry. DriveBC said that the last sailing will be 10:30 p.m. tonight (Nov. 5), with regular service resuming Sunday (Nov. 6).

DriveBC said that they’d be providing updates for the incident at Clough Rd. shortly.

