Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke

After a night of thunder, lightning, and rain shook the region, three new wildfires started overnight near Revelstoke.

Mt. Mackenzie, Cirque Creek, and Little Fish Creek are the unfortunate new hosts of some of B.C.’s latest wildfires. All three fires started Aug. 26, and while the exact cause hasn’t been identified, BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) suspects two of them were started by lightning.

One of the blazes is near the City of Revelstoke, on Mt. Mackenzie. The fire is on the Northeast side of the mountain and is currently 0.01 hectares in size. BCWS lists the suspected cause as lightning.

The next fire is over 35 kilometres south of Revelstoke, near Cirque Creek. The cause of the fire is still listed by BCWS as unknown. The Cirque Creek fire is bigger than the blaze on Mt. Mackenzie with an estimated size of 0.06 hectares.

The third fire is over 40 kilometres South of Revelstoke near Shelter Bay, East of the Cirque Creek fire near Little Fish Creek. The estimated size of the blaze is 0.01 hectares. Like the Mt. Mackenzie fire, this one is suspected by BCWS to have been started by lightning.

Revelstoke Review will continue to monitor for any updates that may come for this fluid situation.

