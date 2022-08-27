Three new fires near Revelstoke, shown by an orange diamond. (BC Wildfire Services)

Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke

After a stormy night in Revelstoke, three new fires have started in the region.

After a night of thunder, lightning, and rain shook the region, three new wildfires started overnight near Revelstoke.

Mt. Mackenzie, Cirque Creek, and Little Fish Creek are the unfortunate new hosts of some of B.C.’s latest wildfires. All three fires started Aug. 26, and while the exact cause hasn’t been identified, BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) suspects two of them were started by lightning.

One of the blazes is near the City of Revelstoke, on Mt. Mackenzie. The fire is on the Northeast side of the mountain and is currently 0.01 hectares in size. BCWS lists the suspected cause as lightning.

The next fire is over 35 kilometres south of Revelstoke, near Cirque Creek. The cause of the fire is still listed by BCWS as unknown. The Cirque Creek fire is bigger than the blaze on Mt. Mackenzie with an estimated size of 0.06 hectares.

The third fire is over 40 kilometres South of Revelstoke near Shelter Bay, East of the Cirque Creek fire near Little Fish Creek. The estimated size of the blaze is 0.01 hectares. Like the Mt. Mackenzie fire, this one is suspected by BCWS to have been started by lightning.

Revelstoke Review will continue to monitor for any updates that may come for this fluid situation.

READ MORE: Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most dangerous fires have been extinguished

READ MORE: Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Revelstokewildfire

Previous story
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Next story
Vernon Search and Rescue called to three incidents in one night

Just Posted

Three new fires near Revelstoke, shown by an orange diamond. (BC Wildfire Services)
Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke

The red is intensive and has been extinguished, the yellow is intermediate with only four fires left, and the green is extensive. (Parks Canada)
Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most dangerous fires have been extinguished

City council approved Lanzo Lane as the new name of a street in Arrow Heights. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves the naming of a street in Arrow Heights

Woodenhead at its new location at the Trans-Canada highway junction at Revelstoke, 1962. Photographer: Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 9250)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 25