REWATCH: Revelstoke remembers

The Revelstoke Legion hosts a ceremony for Remembrance Day

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 46 is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony live at the cenotaph in downtown Revelstoke.

The ceremonies are shortened once again this year due to the pandemic.

Remembrance DayRevelstoke