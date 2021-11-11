Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

REWATCH: Revelstoke remembers

The Revelstoke Legion hosts a ceremony for Remembrance Day

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 46 is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony live at the cenotaph in downtown Revelstoke.

The ceremonies are shortened once again this year due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Poppies for Remembrance

READ MORE: Remembering the reservists

QUIZ: A time for remembrance

READ MORE: Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

READ MORE: The Backlog: Thousands of veterans with disabilities are waiting years for support

READ MORE: The Burden: veterans’ injuries take toll on families and caregivers

READ MORE: The Money: Today’s veterans fighting Ottawa for equality with previous generations

READ MORE: The Caseload: Veterans Affairs staff overwhelmed by number of vets assigned to them

READ MORE: Government will hire more staff to address veterans’ backlog, caseloads: minister

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance DayRevelstoke

Previous story
Murray Sinclair to chair negotiations on federal compensation for First Nations kids

Just Posted

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
REWATCH: Revelstoke remembers

World War I Memorial Plaque at Revelstoke Courthouse, circa 1920. Emma Roberts photo. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives 3599)
Poppies for Remembrance

Ed Koski has been a Royal Canadian Legion member for 42 years, a past Revelstoke branch president. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering the reservists

A famous picture from the Second World War has a Summerland connection. The photographer was Vancouver Daily Province staff photographer Claud Dettloff. (Contributed)
Famous war photo has connection to British Columbia