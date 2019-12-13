Low appointed CAO

She has been the interim CAO for the City of Revelstoke for seven months

Dawn Low has been hired as the CAO for the City of Revelstoke after serving in the interim position for seven months. (Submitted)

After seven months as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Revelstoke, Dawn Low has been appointed to the permanent role.

Low has diplomas in Local Government Administration and Advanced Leadership Development from Capilano University as well as Emergency Management from the Justice Institute of BC. She has achieved her designation as a Certified Municipal Clerk and is currently working on the completing a degree in Local Government Administration.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Mayor and Council and an amazing management team to help deliver Council’s strategic priorities to our community,” Low said in a news release.

READ MORE: Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Low is a lifetime resident of Revelstoke and her family has resided in this community for generations.

With a background in business, she has owned and operated two local businesses and has worked at the City of Revelstoke for over 20 years.

She started in the finance department, moved to planning and has been a manager and a director in the corporate administration department for over 10 years.

“Council is confident that Ms. Low will help lead the City through the current transition period and well into the future, her experience, education and local knowledge will be a great asset to the organization,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a news release.

Low sits on several boards for local government organizations and uses her extensive experience in local government to mentor others seeking a career in the field.

 

