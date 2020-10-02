A grizzly bear, known as No. 49, is currently feeding in the Mt. Revelstoke summit area. For visitor and wildlife safety, Parks Canada has implemented a minimum group size of four when hiking in the summit area, until further notice. (Rob Buchanan/Parks Canada)

Minimum group size restriction in place for hiking at Mt. Revelstoke National Park summit

Parks Canada is concerned for both visitor and wildlife safety due to bear activity in the area

Hiking at the Mt. Revelstoke National Park summit is temporarily restricted to groups of four or more due to bear activity.

A grizzly bear feeding in the area is becoming increasingly bold and fearless of people, said a news release from Parks Canada.

“This puts both people and the bear at risk.”

Hiking restrictions will be in place until further notice.

READ MORE: Managing bears a part of daily operations in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

The bear, known as No. 49, regularly uses the summit area. Its location and behaviour are monitored, to better understand its movements and travel patterns and to better manage both the bear and people in high use ares to reduce the risk of negative encounters.

This week No. 49 has been feeding in the summit area. It is important for bears to feed relatively undisturbed and find good natural food sources in the fall to ensure longevity and survival.

Male grizzly bears need to consume around 30,000 calories a day and before winter sets in they need to store enough fat reserves to get them through hibernation.

Trails included in the restriction are Koo Koo Sint, Fire Lookout, First Footsteps and Eva, Miller and Jade Lakes trails.

Individuals must also stay within three metres of each other, closer when sight or hearing is reduced by physical surroundings.

Parks Canada also recommends carrying and knowing how to use bear spray.

Dogs remain banned from the Mt. Revelstoke National Park summit area and must be on leash in other areas of the park.

See Parks Canada’s website for more information on travelling safe in bear country.

READ MORE: Mt. Revelstoke summit and back country closed to dogs permanently

READ MORE: Dog owner fined $1,000 after dog chases bear in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

 

