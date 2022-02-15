Musical theatre to return to Revelstoke after two year hiatus

Auditions for the production of Mama Mia coming up on Saturday (Feb. 19)

Two years ago, Flying Arrow Productions brought community musical’s back to Revelstoke with their production of Shrek the Musical.

Now, they are once again bringing community musical theatre back to the community with their upcoming production of Mama Mia.

This production will be held at an outdoor venue, a first for Revelstoke according to Anita Hallewas, artistic director at Flying Arrow Productions.

Auditions for their next production are being held at the Sandman Hotel on Saturday (Feb. 19).

According to Hallewas, everyone is welcome to audition for the inter-generational cast of their upcoming production. Hallewas said that you don’t need experience to audition, just enthusiasm.

Auditions will be held at the Monashee Banquet room at the Sandman Hotel. Those interested in auditioning must fill out an audition form and book an audition beforehand.

A big part of the production team at Flying Arrow Productions are local volunteers who have been helping out in Revelstoke theatre for decades.

Hallewas expects a final cast of about 50 people, a mixture of children and adults due to the nature of the production.

“We try to be very inclusive,” said Hallewas. The cast of their last production, Shrek the Musical, included 15 children and 35 adults, and they expect a similar ratio this time around.

“Anyone in the community can participate, not just the people who have the resources to do so,” said Anita Hallewas, artistic director at Flying Arrow Productions.

In addition to actors, the production is also looking for volunteers to help out behind the scenes. No prior experience is necessary, and they offer training to those who want to help out.

A date has not been set for the production yet, but according to Hallewas they are expecting it to be between June 23 and July 1, with a possibility of the performance being a part of the Canada Day celebrations in Revelstoke.

To find out more information on how to audition, visit their Facebook page.

READ MORE: 94 and still rock-ing: Revelstoke curler inspiring others with his longevity

READ MORE: Revelstoke artist May Davis premieres new music video

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MusicRevelstoke