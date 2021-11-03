New washroom facility coming to Williamson Lake

The shower building at Williamson Lake is being replaced.
City council approved a $586,000 bid by Vic Van Isle Construction for the project, at their Oct. 26 council meeting.
The existing building was constructed in the 1950s and is in need of replacement. It will be torn down and the new washroom built in the same location.
The contractor proposed starting work immediately and completing the project by June 5, 2021.
There was only one other tender for the project, from Absolute Contracting, coming in at $667,000.
Funding for the project is coming from the Resort Municipality Initiative. It was originally assigned a $677,250 budget, however, with the bid and a 15 per cent contingency fund, an additional $87,927 has been allocated to the project.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.