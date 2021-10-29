Permanent washrooms coming to Woodenhead Park in Revelstoke

Funding made available through B.C. tourism grant for scenic park

The City of Revelstoke received grant funding to install washrooms at Woodenhead Park. (File photo)

Due to increased demand in the area, the City of Revelstoke is building permanent washroom facilities at Woodenhead Park.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $447,557.

A large portion of funding received for the project, $382,350, comes from a Tourism Dependent Communities Fund grant

The lowest bid submitted for the project was from VVI Construction ltd. for $389,180. VVI has been entrenched in the Revelstoke community for years and has completed work such as the Big Eddy Water Reservoir, the Wales Lift Station, and the Illecillewaet River Bridge expansion joint replacement project for the City of Revelstoke.

The washroom will include a three-stall female suite and a two-stall male suite with a urinal, with baby-changing facilities in both washrooms.

According to Steve Black, director of engineering and public works for the city of Revelstoke, the high price tag for the facility is due to the supply-chain climate right now. He cited shipping container prices that have gone from $2,000 to almost $20,000 for a 20-foot unit, leading to a large increase in commodity prices.

Black said the contracting companies in Revelstoke are already ‘oversubscribed.

“Even in these tough conditions, we are getting value for our dollar,” said Black in a council meeting.

The facility will be for public use year-round and will be locked at night to avoid use as an overnight shelter.

Last year, the city set up temporary washrooms in the park after increased demand due to pandemic restrictions closing public washrooms and restricted access to businesses in the Mutas Loop/Woodenhead Park area.

According to a council report, the project will begin immediately, with a completion date set for June 2022.

