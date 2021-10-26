Four Revelstoke projects funded by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Kaisa Lindfor’s How to Feel Full, which is currently showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, received funds from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance for the project. (Photo via Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre Facebook)

The Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance awarded four arts and culture projects in Revelstoke a total of $9,500.

Laura Stovel’s new project Stories of the Forest Exhibit and Book, Kaisa Lindfor’s How to Feel Full, Claudia Simon’s Let the Good Times Roll, and Hayley Stewart’s Tropical Sueno: solo exhibit at RVAC, all received funding.

In total the program granted $750,000 to 110 projects.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, basin artists working in all genres continued to show incredible enthusiasm to continue their path as artists,” said Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance chair Stephanie Fischer, in a news release. “For many years I have been incredibly impressed by the scope of the projects for which applicants are seeking funding. Some artists are taking their first steps towards becoming professionals and are seeking support to realize major projects for all to enjoy.”

Funding applications were adjudicated in May by the steering committee with input from community arts councils.

“The arts and culture of the basin is part of what makes our region so special and unique,” said Michelle d’Entremont, delivery of benefits manager, Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “These projects support both business renewal and community well-being in our region. We look forward to enjoying these projects alongside the rest of the communities in the basin.”

