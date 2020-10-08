Since January there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, that number has not increased since a previous report in August. (BC CDC)

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

Revelstoke has seen no new positive COVID-19 cases in August and September.

The BC Centre for Disease control released an updated map showing numbers of cases per local health authority from January to September 2020.

READ MORE: First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

READ MORE: COVID-19 case count revealed in Revelstoke

There have been three confirmed cases in Revelstoke since January, 2020.

Cases are reported based on the location of residence of the person and presumptive cases are not included in the data.

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

Since January there have been around 75,000 COVID-19 tests done in the Interior health region, which includes Revelstoke, of those 557 have been positive.

Today, Oct. 8, there were no new cases in the region, though there were a total of 110 in the province.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

 

Most Read