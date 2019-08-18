Developer David Evans is working on Phase 2 of Mackenzie Village. An amendment to the Master Development Agreement was needed for him to proceed. (File photo)

No public comments on Mackenzie Village development agreement amendments

Revelstoke City Council held a public hearing and heard one written comment and none in-person

The public hearing about proposed amendments to the Mackenzie Village Master Development Agreement saw only one written submission and no comments from the public at last week’s council meeting.

David Evans, developer of Mackenzie Village, did thank city staff for their hard work and made himself available for questions, but there were no responses.

The written submission expressed concern not with the phases of the agreement bu with the property lines in the northwest corner of 1750 Nichol Rd.

“We respectfully request that at this time the City of Revelstoke request its 33 foot road allowance from the property owner of 1750 Nichol road in the area of Arrow Drive and Piotrowski road so that Arrow drive may be correctly aligned, paved and maintained,” wrote Tina Miertsch, an owner of a neighbouring property.

Presented at the July 10 council meeting, and approved to proceed at that time, the amendments to the agreement need to be made in order to accommodate an upcoming development permit for Phase 2 and 3 of the project.

The changes include five added sections as well as a revised and supplement section:

  • Section 1A-This amendment reflects language that was negotiated in 2016 and should have already been included
  • Section 2-This amendment allows future phases of the project to increase or decrease in size by 10 per cent without needing future changes to the Master Development Agreement
  • Section 6.4-This amendment is the addition of a clause to clarify that the agreement does not alter the law when it comes to the financing and construction of highways. Land had been set aside in the planning process for a potential round about, and the financing of such roundabout does not fall on the developer
  • Section 12.4, 12A and 14.10-These amendments should have been included in the original plan, the report reads. 12.4 says the city does not have a duty to enforce the development agreement, 12A protects the city from liability and 14.10 is a standard provision

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
