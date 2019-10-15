PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera west of Three Valley Gap

A vehicle on fire, 2 km west of Three Valley Gap, late at night on Oct. 13. (John Morrison photo)

A burning vehicle lit up the highway Oct. 13 two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap.

Photographer John Morrison stopped on his way home from Vernon to snap some photos, at around 11 p.m.

“I have no idea what started it or if everyone was fine,” he said in an email. “I saw a few people with their gear on the side of the road so I assume this was them and their belongings.”

The Review has reached out to the RCMP for more details on the incident.

READ MORE: Vehicle catches fire on Highway 1 early on June 10

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death
Next story
Public hearing scheduled for amendments that would allow Temporary Use Permits

Just Posted

Public hearing scheduled for amendments that would allow Temporary Use Permits

The hearing will be at the Revelstoke City Council meeting Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera west of Three Valley Gap

The incident occured late Oct. 13

Editorial Cartoon for Oct. 10

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

‘If we do nothing, the herd will certainly be extirpated’: Caribou maternity pen proposed in Nakusp

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society is waiting for a response from the province

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

In the news: Sprinting to the election finish line and anger amid Manitoba storms

First Nations residents forced to evacuate their Manitoba homes after a recent snowstorm

Shuswap ski area vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national contest

Help needed to accumulate votes or ‘clicks’ Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday for trail lighting project

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

Most Read