PHOTOS: Oktoberfest back in Revelstoke at Queen Elizabeth park

The Rev playing at Oktoberfest on Oct. 1. (Submitted by Chris Bostock) The crowd at Oktoberfest. (Submitted by Chris Bostock) Grabbing a pint at Oktoberfest. (Submitted by Chris Bostock)

Oktoberfest in Revelstoke started at 3 p.m. last Saturday (Oct. 1) at Queen Elizabeth Park, with games, music, and – most importantly – beer.

It was the sixth annual Oktoberfest in Revelstoke, which was sponsored by local craft brewer, Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. There was plenty for attendees to take in at the event from traditional food and games.

People were also encouraged to wear their Bavarian best for the occasion. With lots of fun to be had, the event also had the added benefit of supporting a good cause.

The proceeds of the event go towards a Rotary Club project. While the club looks for a new local project, their international project is to help build a water and sanitation system for La’angum primary school in Bumboazio in Northern Ghana.

The Rotary Club worked in the past on local projects like the Kovach Park shade sails, and the mountain biking skills park at the base of Mount Macpherson.

If beer and traditional food weren’t to your taste, Oktoberfest also had mulled wine, coolers and non-alcohol options as well.

While the event started under the warmth of a warm fall day, as the sun went down, attendees could cozy up in the heated tent to take in the music.

