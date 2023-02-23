PHOTOS: Public officials tour Downie Timber mill

Peter Bernacki, Caroline Lachapelle, Angus Woodman, Evan Parliament, Chris Dodds and members of the RCMP at Downie Timber on Feb. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Peter Bernacki, Caroline Lachapelle, Angus Woodman, Evan Parliament, Chris Dodds and members of the RCMP at Downie Timber on Feb. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Wrapping up the tour at Downie Timber. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Wrapping up the tour at Downie Timber. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Watching the wood production line. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Watching the wood production line. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Touring Downie Timber. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Touring Downie Timber. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Touring Downie Timber. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Touring Downie Timber. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A pair of newly-appointed public figures, along with members of the Revelstoke RCMP, were given a tour of Downie Timber’s mill last week.

Angus Woodman, plant manager for Downie Timber Ltd., gave a tour of the facility on the morning of Feb. 14.

Evan Parliament, CAO for the City of Revelstoke, and Caroline Lachapelle, executive director for the chamber of commerce, both got their first-look at the facility.

Revelstoke

Peter Bernacki, Caroline Lachapelle, Angus Woodman, Evan Parliament, Chris Dodds and members of the RCMP at Downie Timber on Feb. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
