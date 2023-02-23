Revelstoke Grizzlies sweep Wranglers in first round of the playoffs

The Grizzlies will face either the Sicamous Eagles or Kamloops Storm in round two

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are headed to the Doug Birks Division Finals after completing the sweep of the 100 Mile House Wranglers last night.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the Grizzlies dominated the Wranglers 6-1 at South Cariboo Rec Center in 100 Mile House. Grizzlies forward Jake Wallace netted his third goal of the playoffs in the win, and Carson Reinson picked up a pair of assists.

The Wranglers only managed 11 shots in the loss, and their offence struggled to get going at all as the Grizzlies outscored the Wranglers 19-2 over the four-game series.

The Grizzlies get a short break before round two of the playoffs and will have to wait to find out who they’ll face as their divisional rivals, the Kamloops Storm and Sicamous Eagles, are entangled in a closely contested series. Right now, the Eagles lead the Storm 3-1, with game five being played on Friday (Feb. 24).

Round two of the playoffs is set to begin next week.

