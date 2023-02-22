Women’s Shelter seeking donations, participants for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

The annual event will take place on Saturday (Feb. 25)

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is once again hosting a fundraiser on Saturday (Feb. 25) as part of a nationwide initiative to raise money and awareness.

The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is a walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

CNOY launched in 2011 in Ontario, with 405 walkers raising around $112,000. The walk was founded to give people a hint of what it might be like to experience homelessness. Fast forward to 2023, and the organization has raised over $57,000,000 across Canada in 166 communities.

Though the organization’s roots are in raising awareness for those experiencing homelessness, the scope of support has extended to a variety of charitable organizations with different causes.

As of Feb. 22, the Women’s Shelter CNOY fundraiser has raised approximately $13,000, 65 per cent of their $20,000 goal. 57 walkers have signed up to walk on Feb. 25.

Michelle Maillet of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter said she encourages everyone to donate, even if it’s just a few dollars, adding that if everyone in town did so they would swiftly meet their goal.

The Women’s Shelter hopes to use funds raised to improve in-house programming, food and beds, and to help with the community outreach program which provides connection, counselling, education and legal advice to women and girls of the community.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is a non-profit organization that provides a safe space, care, and support to women fleeing violence and abuse as well as children who have experienced abuse.

The walk will begin at the Revelstoke Community Centre at 4 p.m. and culminate back at the centre at 6 p.m. for a light meal and closing remarks.

Walkers must register online to participate. According to Maillet, the best way to show support is to register online and walk or make a donation to one of the teams already registered.

To participate, donate, and learn more visit cnoy.org/location/revelstoke.

