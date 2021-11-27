Avalanche photo, three valley gap, Trans Canada Highway, Highway 1, west of Revelstoke. (Emcon Services photo via Facebook)

Planned avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 will be closed for intervals of 2 hours on Nov. 28

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed intermittently on Nov. 28 due to planned avalanche control work.

The highway will be closed between Jumping Creek Rd and Beaver Valley Rd for 37.1 km, from 11 km east of Rogers Pass Summit to 5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park, starting at 2 p.m. PST.

Individual closures of up to two hours are expected with no detours available.

