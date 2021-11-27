Planned avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 will be closed for intervals of 2 hours on Nov. 28

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed intermittently on Nov. 28 due to planned avalanche control work.

The highway will be closed between Jumping Creek Rd and Beaver Valley Rd for 37.1 km, from 11 km east of Rogers Pass Summit to 5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park, starting at 2 p.m. PST.

Individual closures of up to two hours are expected with no detours available.

#BCHwy1 : there will be intermittent closures for Avalanche Control at #RogersPass @GlacierNP from 4 AM to 2 PM Sunday November 28th.

Expect long delays and individual closures up to two hours. #GoldenBC #Revelstokehttps://t.co/gRZaSfYxX4 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2021

READ MORE: Hwy. 3, 99 and parts of Hwy. 1 to close over weekend as heavy rainfall sparks slide concerns

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrates opening day

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheGoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway