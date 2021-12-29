Police investigating break and enters in downtown Revelstoke

RCMP remind businesses and homeowners to secure their properties

Revelstoke RCMP are investigating break-ins that occurred overnight Dec. 27-28 in Revelstoke’s downtown core.

According to RCMP Detachment Commander Chris Dodds, two commercial break and enters occurred on 2nd Street East in downtown Revelstoke.

The RCMP continue to investigate these two incidents.

“We would like to remind businesses and homeowners to be vigilant in securing their premises and recommend some type of security system be considered to deter these types of break ins,” said Dodds in an email to the Revelstoke Review. “If the public does observe suspicious activity in the early morning hours, they are encouraged to report it immediately to the RCMP.”

The RCMP asks that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Revelstoke detachment at 250-837-5255 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

