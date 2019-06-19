Policy and procedure reviews in city departments on the plate for Revelstoke

The city outlined their future plans in their 2018 annual report

The city has released their annual report for 2018. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The city has release their annual report for 2018.

It includes summaries of operations and projects from last year from each department including the Fire Department and the RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky’s report included statistics from last year, compared to the three previous years. Calls for Service Investigated increased quite significantly year over year jumping to 4,616 in 2018 from 4,431 in 2017.

The report also outlines councils’ objectives as well as the progress made towards each of those objectives and future actions towards those objectives.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke celebrates successes and looks to the future

Quality of life is their first objective.

“The City of Revelstoke will emphasize quality of life issues including social, active living, cultural experiences and recreation opportunities,” the report reads.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

construction of the Farwell Park Splash Pad

landscaping at Kovach Park

supporting organizers of Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder Festival

expanding public art inventory

implementing recommendations from Trails Strategy

increased bylaw enforcement

creation of a Good Neighbour Bylaw

READ MORE: Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder takes over downtown Revelstoke

Future projects aiming to increase quality of life are:

plan for Williamson Lake Park upgrades

do a Traffic Impact study to assist with parking and signage issues

investigate bylaw adjudication system to make Bylaw Enforcement for efficient

enhance BC Transit Service provision

host food security programming workshops

establish Junior Firefighter program

A second council objective is planning for the future.

“The City of Revelstoke will ensure that City services encourage and support community vision towards development for the future,” the report reads.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

wayfinding project

Telus Insights data collection and analysis

Emergency Response plan re-write

training for 24 senior Volunteer Firefighters

volunteer firefighter recruitment drive

communications and engagement strategy

Parks, Recreation and Culture policies and procedures updates

Cultural Strategy review and update

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s population double what Statistics Canada Reports

Future projects that relate to the planning for the future objective include:

developing a Parks, Facilities and Recreation Services Master Plan

initiating a Zoning Bylaw Review and update

starting and Official Community Plan review and update

initiate Development Cost Charges bylaw review

creating a housing action plan

creating a multi-use feasibility plan for the Golf Course

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

A third objective from City Council is safeguarding infrastructure.

“The City of Revelstoke will protect the continuance of healthy infrastructure for current and future generations,” the report said.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

continue upgrades of sports fields

continue upgrades for Revelstoke Museum

plan for area and curling rink roof replacement

start chiller replacement project

fix City Hall exterior

READ MORE: Revelstoke city council approves arena roof grant application

Future plans that relate to the safeguarding infrastructure objective include:

Airport Way reconstruction project

Third St. Water and sewer replacement

1st St. and Campbell Ave. curb/sidewalk/drainage

Garden Ave. curb/sidewalk replacement

facility enhancement plan for Fire Rescue Services

Objective number four is economic development and business support.

“The City of Revelstoke will take initiatives to attract, promote and support economic development,” the report said.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

provide winter shuttle service to ski resort

collaborate with Regional Film Commissioner for 2019 projects

READ MORE: CSRD film commissioner says Revelstoke could soon be a film industry hot-spot

Future projects that relate to economic development:

film production policy re-write, promotion and securing projects

outreach and collaboration with Indigenous communities in the region

Technology Strategy 2.0 implementation

resources developed to attract investors and support business retention and expansion

The annual report also features a look at the city’s financial situation.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.