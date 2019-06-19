The city has released their annual report for 2018. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Policy and procedure reviews in city departments on the plate for Revelstoke

The city outlined their future plans in their 2018 annual report

The city has release their annual report for 2018.

It includes summaries of operations and projects from last year from each department including the Fire Department and the RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky’s report included statistics from last year, compared to the three previous years. Calls for Service Investigated increased quite significantly year over year jumping to 4,616 in 2018 from 4,431 in 2017.

The report also outlines councils’ objectives as well as the progress made towards each of those objectives and future actions towards those objectives.

Quality of life is their first objective.

“The City of Revelstoke will emphasize quality of life issues including social, active living, cultural experiences and recreation opportunities,” the report reads.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

  • construction of the Farwell Park Splash Pad
  • landscaping at Kovach Park
  • supporting organizers of Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder Festival
  • expanding public art inventory
  • implementing recommendations from Trails Strategy
  • increased bylaw enforcement
  • creation of a Good Neighbour Bylaw

Future projects aiming to increase quality of life are:

  • plan for Williamson Lake Park upgrades
  • do a Traffic Impact study to assist with parking and signage issues
  • investigate bylaw adjudication system to make Bylaw Enforcement for efficient
  • enhance BC Transit Service provision
  • host food security programming workshops
  • establish Junior Firefighter program

A second council objective is planning for the future.

“The City of Revelstoke will ensure that City services encourage and support community vision towards development for the future,” the report reads.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

  • wayfinding project
  • Telus Insights data collection and analysis
  • Emergency Response plan re-write
  • training for 24 senior Volunteer Firefighters
  • volunteer firefighter recruitment drive
  • communications and engagement strategy
  • Parks, Recreation and Culture policies and procedures updates
  • Cultural Strategy review and update

Future projects that relate to the planning for the future objective include:

  • developing a Parks, Facilities and Recreation Services Master Plan
  • initiating a Zoning Bylaw Review and update
  • starting and Official Community Plan review and update
  • initiate Development Cost Charges bylaw review
  • creating a housing action plan
  • creating a multi-use feasibility plan for the Golf Course

A third objective from City Council is safeguarding infrastructure.

“The City of Revelstoke will protect the continuance of healthy infrastructure for current and future generations,” the report said.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

  • continue upgrades of sports fields
  • continue upgrades for Revelstoke Museum
  • plan for area and curling rink roof replacement
  • start chiller replacement project
  • fix City Hall exterior

Future plans that relate to the safeguarding infrastructure objective include:

  • Airport Way reconstruction project
  • Third St. Water and sewer replacement
  • 1st St. and Campbell Ave. curb/sidewalk/drainage
  • Garden Ave. curb/sidewalk replacement
  • facility enhancement plan for Fire Rescue Services

Objective number four is economic development and business support.

“The City of Revelstoke will take initiatives to attract, promote and support economic development,” the report said.

Projects in progress that relate to this objective include:

  • provide winter shuttle service to ski resort
  • collaborate with Regional Film Commissioner for 2019 projects

Future projects that relate to economic development:

  • film production policy re-write, promotion and securing projects
  • outreach and collaboration with Indigenous communities in the region
  • Technology Strategy 2.0 implementation
  • resources developed to attract investors and support business retention and expansion

The annual report also features a look at the city’s financial situation.

 

Most Read