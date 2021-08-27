Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calls for aid for businesses affected by vaccine passport

Chamber of Commerce pushes for funding from the provincial government to aid local businesses

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is calling for government aid to businesses when implementing the vaccine passport program. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to provide resources for businesses who could be affected by the vaccination passport program.

The vaccination program requires residents of B.C. to provide proof of vaccination to access some events, services and businesses for all those 12 years and older. Events, businesses and services will ask to see your proof of vaccination and valid government ID.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce believes that with aid from the provincial government, they could minimize the impact on businesses and their employees when the mandate is put in place.

This funding would go towards:

funding for additional staff and security

a streamlined tool/app for screening

clear information regarding enforcement and program details

a toolkit for clear communication regarding the public health order

an inter-operable approach with the federal government to ensure consistency between provinces

a designated BC Government point of contact for those who wish to provide feedback about the program

“The chamber continues to provide support to our members through several programs and initiatives,” said Maggie Spizzirri, president of the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. “An ideal solution would be one that did not task out front-line workers and businesses with passport screening, but if the BC Government is moving forward with this plan, we are advocating for measures to soften the blow. COVID-19 numbers are rapidly rising, and we are hopeful that this program can help to keep our businesses operable.”

READ MORE: The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in parts of the Kootenays, remain prohibited in Boundary region

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCOVID-19Local BusinessRevelstokevaccines