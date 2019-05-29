Developers will be able to hire a private building inspector once the bylaw amendment is adopted. (File photo)

Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

Revelstoke City Council approved an amendment to the building bylaw.

The amendment will allow developers and property owners building structures that will be less than 600 square metres to use their own registered professional for code compliance inspections, who would then provide the information to the planning department so that the building process can continue.

The previous city bylaw only allowed outside professionals to do inspections if the project was complex, such as a hotel, and over 600 square metres.

READ MORE: Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Since the city does not currently have any building inspectors in the planning department, Marianne Wade, director of development services, brought this bylaw forward in order to provide options for current projects that are in need of an inspection before they can proceed.

The city is currently hiring two building inspectors and Mayor Gary Sulz assured city council that the city will continue to offer those services, however, now builders will have another option.

The bylaw requires outside inspectors to be registered professionals who will ensure compliance with the B.C. building code.

Council, minus Cody Younker who was absent from the meeting, voted unanimously to approve the amendment, at their May 28 meeting. Once the Ministry of Municipal Affairs approves the amendment, it will come back to council for adoption.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hawaii woman, lost for two weeks, says she fell to ground bawling when found

Just Posted

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

High of 30 degrees expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

A peak at the newest climbing development near Revelstoke

Echo Bay is 15 minutes south of Revelstoke off Highway 23

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

VIDEO: A tour of Pioneer Cemetery honoured Chinese and Japanese early settlers

The tour run by the Kelowna Museum is in honour of ‘Asian Heritage Month’

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Conservation officer says it’s normal for moose to stash calves in safe place for period of time

LETTER: Couple helped during bear encounter

Incident occurred near Summerland Waterfront Resort

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Most Read