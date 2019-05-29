Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

Revelstoke City Council approved an amendment to the building bylaw.

The amendment will allow developers and property owners building structures that will be less than 600 square metres to use their own registered professional for code compliance inspections, who would then provide the information to the planning department so that the building process can continue.

The previous city bylaw only allowed outside professionals to do inspections if the project was complex, such as a hotel, and over 600 square metres.

Since the city does not currently have any building inspectors in the planning department, Marianne Wade, director of development services, brought this bylaw forward in order to provide options for current projects that are in need of an inspection before they can proceed.

The city is currently hiring two building inspectors and Mayor Gary Sulz assured city council that the city will continue to offer those services, however, now builders will have another option.

The bylaw requires outside inspectors to be registered professionals who will ensure compliance with the B.C. building code.

Council, minus Cody Younker who was absent from the meeting, voted unanimously to approve the amendment, at their May 28 meeting. Once the Ministry of Municipal Affairs approves the amendment, it will come back to council for adoption.

