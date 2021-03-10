Revelstoke City Council approved a four per cent increase to Development Cost Charge fees. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke council increases Development Cost Charges

An exemption allows them to approve the change without a public hearing

Revelstoke City Council has approved a 3.99 per cent increase to Development Cost Charge (DDC) fees.

The increase is based on Consumer Price Index changes between May 2018 and December 2020.

Due to an exemption that was a result of the DCC bylaw amendment in 2018, the city can approve this increase without a public hearing or review from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

When elected back in 2018, the current council said updating the Development Cost Charge bylaw was one of their top priorities. The bylaw allows the city to collect fees from developers and use them to construct or upgrade infrastructure the city needs as its population grows.

The prices haven’t been increased since it was adopted in 2005, while building costs have shot up an estimated 40 per cent, said Marianne Wade, director of development services.

An update that would have seen a fee increase of around 30 per cent, was proposed to the previous council prior to the 2018 election, but it was defeated.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

The four per cent increase will see fees for a single family homes, attached to the sewer system, cost between $11,948 and $14,580 dependent on location within central Revelstoke. Those on a septic system range between $6,639 and $8,944.

There are different fees for Arrow Heights and the Big Eddy.

Councillor Tim Palmer voted against the amendment, saying he wanted to see fees decreased for secondary suites and infill developments rather than increase, in an effort to address the housing crisis.

The new DCC fees for secondary suites in central Revelstoke are $4,311, in Arrow Heights they are $4,448 and in the Big Eddy they are $804.

Projects that cost under $100,000 are exempt from DCC fees.

City staff are still working on a full updated of the DCC bylaw, but brought this amendment forward as it can be done immediately to collect more fees from upcoming infrastructure projects.

Prior to the overhaul, city staff are creating master plans for liquid waste management, transportation, water and storm water and parks. These plans will inform the future DCC bylaw and are expected to be completed by next year.

There will be a public hearing prior to a full DCC bylaw update.

 

