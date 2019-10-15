Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douse house fire in the Big Eddy

The mobile home was a loss but they protected the neighbours

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the Big Eddy on Oct. 14. An investigator is on site looking into the cause of the blaze. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire on Griffiths Rd. in the Big Eddy on Oct. 14.

At around 3:30 p.m. crews arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames and began a defensive attack, they were able to protect the neighbouring buildings and prevent the fire from spreading.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera west of Three Valley Gap

Firefighters were on site for three hours, extinguishing and overhauling the fire. There were 21 personnel on site and no injuries to the crew.

One resident was taken to hospital for assessment.

The fire department responded with two pumpers, the water tender and two command vehicles.

A fire investigator is currently working to determine the cause of the blaze.

 

