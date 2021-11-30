Revelstoke Grizzlies go undefeated over month of November

The Grizzlies were the only team in the KIJHL to win every game over the month

Stavros Koutsantonis scored the first goal of the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season on Oct. 23. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Although Revelstoke has been cooling off, the Grizzlies have been heating up, going unbeaten for the entire month of November.

The Grizzlies were the only team in the KIJHL to go the entire month undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-10 over that period.

The Grizzlies have dominated games from the back all season long, with elite defensive play and goal tending giving them the lowest goals against (30) in the league this season, and the third best goal differential of any team.

“We like to be a stingy team,” said Grizzlies head coach Ryan Parent. “Good defence wins you more than just one hockey game.”

Parent said that the whole team has bought into the same philosophy, and have elevated their game to another level over the last month.

“Almost every area we’ve tried to improve, we’ve improved,” said Parent.

Forward Brandon Kasdorf, who didn’t feature at all for the Grizzlies until the start of November, had an outstanding month, putting up nine points in eight games. Kasdorf has cemented his role as the first-line centre and has been instrumental on special teams.

The Revelstoke Forum has been a fortress for the Grizzlies this season. They have yet to lose a game at home, and ride an eight game win streak into December where they’ll have home ice advantage for four of their six games.

“We wanna be good at home, it’s our barn,” said Parent.

The Grizzlies kick off their December schedule with back-to-back games this weekend, hosting the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday (Dec. 3), followed by an important contest against the division leading Kamloops Storm on Saturday (Dec. 4). If they win both games, the Grizzlies will find themselves at the top of the Doug Birks Division by the time Sunday rolls around.

The Forum will host Parent Weekend on Friday and Saturday, giving the parents of the players a chance to watch their boys play, and to interact with each other.

